Bucs sign first-rounder Calijah Kancey, third-rounder Yaya Diaby

The Buccaneers have only one unsigned draft pick after getting two more players signed Wednesday.

The team announced it has first-round defensive tackle Calijah Kancey and third-round edge rusher Yaya Diaby under contract. That leaves only second-round selection Cody Mauch unsigned.

Second-rounders have been slower to sign this offseason as the NFLPA has sought more guaranteed money for them.

Kancey has a fifth-year team option in his rookie deal.

The University of Pittsburgh product will join Pro Bowler Vita Vea inside. Kancey earned first-team All-America honors in his junior year, totaling 7.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss.

Diaby will add depth to the team’s outside linebacker room, joining Shaquil Barrett, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Anthony Nelson in the rotation. Diaby made nine sacks and 14 tackles for loss last season at Louisville.

Last week, the Buccaneers got deals completed with five players selected in the fifth and sixth rounds. Inside linebacker SirVocea Dennis, tight end Payne Durham, defensive back Josh Hayes, wide receiver Trey Palmer and outside linebacker Jose Ramirez signed their four-year deals.