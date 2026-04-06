Bucs sign OL Justin Skule

The Buccaneers signed offensive tackle Justin Skule on Monday, the team announced.

Skule, 29, previously spent 2022-24 with the Bucs, appearing in 35 games with five starts.

He entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick of the 49ers in 2019, and he spent his first three seasons in San Francisco. Skule signed with the Bucs’ practice squad early in the 2022 season after the 49ers cut him.

Skule was with the Vikings last season, playing 16 games with nine starts. He saw a career-high 578 snaps.

In his career, Skule has appeared in 82 career games, including 26 starts.