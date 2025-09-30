Bucs sign S Sebastian Castro off the Steelers’ practice squad

The Buccaneers signed safety Sebastian Castro off the practice squad of the Steelers, the team announced Tuesday. They placed safety Rashad Wisdom on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Wisdom injured his quad in Sunday’s loss to the Eagles.

Castro signed with the Steelers as an undrafted rookie out of Iowa this past May. He went to training camp with Pittsburgh, but the Steelers waived him out of the preseason.

He then signed with the Steelers’ practice squad.

Castro has never played a regular-season game.

The Bucs also announced they signed cornerback Damarion Williams to the practice squad and placed defensive tackle Jayson Jones on practice squad/injured reserve.

The Bucs have added six players to injured reserve in the past 14 days. They currently have nine players on injured reserve, with five of those known to have season-ending injuries.