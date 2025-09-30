 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughlamar_250930.jpg
How Ravens will fare without Lamar
nbc_pft_winston_250930.jpg
Why Bengals could benefit from Winston at QB
nbc_pft_ajbrown_250930.jpg
Sirianni addresses Brown’s tweet, lackluster stats

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughlamar_250930.jpg
How Ravens will fare without Lamar
nbc_pft_winston_250930.jpg
Why Bengals could benefit from Winston at QB
nbc_pft_ajbrown_250930.jpg
Sirianni addresses Brown’s tweet, lackluster stats

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bucs sign S Sebastian Castro off the Steelers’ practice squad

  
Published September 30, 2025 05:15 PM

The Buccaneers signed safety Sebastian Castro off the practice squad of the Steelers, the team announced Tuesday. They placed safety Rashad Wisdom on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Wisdom injured his quad in Sunday’s loss to the Eagles.

Castro signed with the Steelers as an undrafted rookie out of Iowa this past May. He went to training camp with Pittsburgh, but the Steelers waived him out of the preseason.

He then signed with the Steelers’ practice squad.

Castro has never played a regular-season game.

The Bucs also announced they signed cornerback Damarion Williams to the practice squad and placed defensive tackle Jayson Jones on practice squad/injured reserve.

The Bucs have added six players to injured reserve in the past 14 days. They currently have nine players on injured reserve, with five of those known to have season-ending injuries.