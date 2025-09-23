 Skip navigation
henry.jpg
Henry has tallied three fumbles in three games
nbc_pft_terrybradshawV2_250923.jpg
Bradshaw calls out PIT for not being a 'contender'
campbelllamar__939074.jpg
How Lions contained Jackson in Week 3

Bucs TE Ko Kieft lands on season-ending IR

  
Published September 23, 2025 06:37 PM

The Buccaneers placed tight end Ko Kieft on injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday.

Kieft’s season is over, with a season-ending leg injury ending it prematurely.

He is the fourth player the team has placed on injured reserve in the past week. Offensive tackle Luke Goedeke, guard Cody Mauch and defensive lineman Calijah Kancey also landed on IR. Goedeke is the only one of the four expected to return this season.

Kieft, a sixth-round pick in 2022, appeared in 53 of a possible 54 games before his injury on Sunday, logging 19 starts. He played 16 offensive snaps against the Jets, his highest total in a game since Week 16 of last season.

Kieft was also a core special teams player and had logged a career-high 77 percent of the kick-and-coverage snaps through the first three weeks of the 2025 season.

The Bucs filled his roster spot by promoting defensive lineman C.J. Brewer from the practice squad, a move previously reported. They also announced the signings of tight end Caden Prieskorn and nose tackle Desmond Watson to the practice squad, and they released practice squad safety Jack Henderson.