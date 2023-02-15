Report: Bucs to hire Dave Canales as their new offensive coordinator

After casting a wide net, the Buccaneers have selected a new offensive coordinator.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports the Bucs are set to hire Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales, one of 10 candidates to interview for the job. Canales replaces Bryon Leftwich, with whom the Bucs parted ways Jan. 19.

Canales also had two interviews with the Ravens for their offensive coordinator opening before they hired Todd Monken on Tuesday. He joined the Seahawks in 2010 and also coached wide receivers during his time in Seattle.

Canales played a big role in Geno Smith’s breakout season in 2022. Smith replaced Russell Wilson and, in his first season as a full-time starter since 2014, he led the league in completion percentage and threw 30 touchdown passes. Smith also earned his first career Pro Bowl nod and was selected as the NFL’s comeback player of the year.

The Bucs are unsettled at quarterback after Tom Brady’s retirement.

The Bucs also interviewed Lions assistant head coach/running backs coach Scottie Montgomery, Rams assistant head coach/running backs coach Thomas Brown, Broncos passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak, Jaguars quarterbacks coach Jim Bob Cooter, Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher, Giants quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney, Saints passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry and Vikings receivers coach Keenan McCardell.