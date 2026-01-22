Rams list Byron Young, Quentin Lake as non-participants Wednesday

The Rams began their practice week with a walk-through on Wednesday.

They estimated outside linebacker Byron Young (knee) and safety Quentin Lake (illness) as non-participants.

Coach Sean McVay said he expects Young to play, but the question is how much Young’s knee soreness will limit him. He played only 35 of 81 snaps against the Bears, making five tackles and a quarterback hit.

Josiah Stewart and Desjuan Johnson saw more playing time in the divisional round.

Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (shoulder) was limited.

He played only four snaps in last week’s game.

The Rams listed outside linebacker Josaiah Stewart (knee) as a full participant.