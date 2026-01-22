 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_kraftconvo_260121.jpg
Kraft hints at big NFL schedule changes
nbc_pft_bakermayfield_260121.jpg
Mayfield sounds off on Stefanski via social media
nbc_pft_patsvsbroncos_260121.jpg
Can Stidham keep Broncos in it vs. Patriots?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
nbc_pft_kraftconvo_260121.jpg
Kraft hints at big NFL schedule changes
nbc_pft_bakermayfield_260121.jpg
Mayfield sounds off on Stefanski via social media
nbc_pft_patsvsbroncos_260121.jpg
Can Stidham keep Broncos in it vs. Patriots?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Rams list Byron Young, Quentin Lake as non-participants Wednesday

  
Published January 21, 2026 07:32 PM

The Rams began their practice week with a walk-through on Wednesday.

They estimated outside linebacker Byron Young (knee) and safety Quentin Lake (illness) as non-participants.

Coach Sean McVay said he expects Young to play, but the question is how much Young’s knee soreness will limit him. He played only 35 of 81 snaps against the Bears, making five tackles and a quarterback hit.

Josiah Stewart and Desjuan Johnson saw more playing time in the divisional round.

Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (shoulder) was limited.

He played only four snaps in last week’s game.

The Rams listed outside linebacker Josaiah Stewart (knee) as a full participant.