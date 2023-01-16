 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

C.J. Stroud enters 2023 NFL Draft

  
Published January 16, 2023 06:19 AM
nbc_pft_ravensrecap_230116
January 16, 2023 08:40 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms recap the Ravens' wild card round loss to the Bengals after Tyler Huntley's costly late fumble.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is officially in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Despite some talk that he might stay in college another year, Stroud announced this morning that he will go to the NFL. Amid reports that Ohio State backers were making multimillion-dollar pitches to Stroud about potential name, image and likeness earnings he could make with the Buckeyes in 2023, Stroud acknowledged that it wasn’t an easy decision.

“This process has been difficult, and the decision, one of the hardest I’ve ever had to make,” Stroud said. “As a kid, I dreamed of playing football at the highest level and after much prayer, I’ve made the decision that it’s time to turn those dreams into a reality.”

Stroud is viewed as a first-round quarterback prospect, and possibly as high as No. 1 overall, although most draft rankings have him behind Alabama’s Bryce Young, and some have him behind Kentucky’s Will Levis as well. Regardless, Stroud will hear his name called in a first round that appears to be strong in quarterback talent.