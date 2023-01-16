C.J. Stroud enters 2023 NFL Draft

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is officially in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Despite some talk that he might stay in college another year, Stroud announced this morning that he will go to the NFL. Amid reports that Ohio State backers were making multimillion-dollar pitches to Stroud about potential name, image and likeness earnings he could make with the Buckeyes in 2023, Stroud acknowledged that it wasn’t an easy decision.

“This process has been difficult, and the decision, one of the hardest I’ve ever had to make,” Stroud said. “As a kid, I dreamed of playing football at the highest level and after much prayer, I’ve made the decision that it’s time to turn those dreams into a reality.”

Stroud is viewed as a first-round quarterback prospect, and possibly as high as No. 1 overall, although most draft rankings have him behind Alabama’s Bryce Young, and some have him behind Kentucky’s Will Levis as well. Regardless, Stroud will hear his name called in a first round that appears to be strong in quarterback talent.