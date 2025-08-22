C.J. Stroud expecting a big year from offensive lineman Tytus Howard

One of the concerns for the Texans in 2025 is keeping quarterback C.J. Stroud upright, as Stroud took 25 more sacks in Year Two than he took as a rookie, counting both the regular season and the playoffs. Stroud thinks offensive lineman Tytus Howard can help fix that.

Howard is currently listed as the Texans’ starting right guard but has played both guard and tackle on both sides of the line, and Stroud said Howard is having a tremendous camp.

“I think Tytus, his presence is felt at tackle,” Stroud said. “He’s doing a really good job being firm in protection, using his hands, using his length. I think he’s done a great job. And he also gonna let you know about it, too, which I think is cool. He’s a dog, man. So I’m really happy for that guy. I’m really proud of him. And he wants to have a great year. He told me he wants to be a Pro Bowler this year. He has a lot of expectations for himself.”

Howard reportedly did very well in one-on-one drills against Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson in joint practices, and Stroud said that’s similar to how he does in practice against Texans defensive ends Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson.

“He’s answering that, right, when we practice against guys like him and Danielle and Will every day,” Stroud said. “I think he’s done a good job.”

Howard doing a good job will make it a lot easier for Stroud to do his job.