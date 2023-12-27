C.J. Stroud is expected to practice Wednesday

There was optimism over the weekend that the Texans could get quarterback C.J. Stroud back in the lineup for their Week 17 game against the Titans and Wednesday brings more positive news on that front.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Stroud is expected to take part in practice on Wednesday.

Stroud has been in the concussion protocol since Houston’s Week 14 loss to the Jets and the Texans have split two games without him. Case Keenum started both of those contests, but Davis Mills replaced him in last Sunday’s loss to the Browns.

The Texans enter Week 17 outside the playoff picture in the AFC, but winning both of their remaining games would give them a good shot of advancing to the postseason and having their standout rookie quarterback running the offense would boost that bid.