C.J. Stroud could be back next week

At a time when plenty of players return from a concussion without even missing a single game, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has missed two. This development has created concern that Stroud, the favorite for offensive rookie of the year, will miss more.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, “there is optimism [Stroud] could be ready to play next week,” against the Titans.

While a far cry from overt optimism that Stroud will play in Week 17, it pushes back against the idea that he won’t return before the end of the regular season.

Ultimately, it’s out of Stroud’s hands. The doctors must determine that he’s fit to play after the concussion that he suffered two weeks ago against the Jets. Given that he was not permanently removed from the Week 13 game against the Broncos after showing clear signs of ataxia, it’s possible that he suffered two concussions seven days apart.

Stroud, obviously, will want to play. The Texans, who are trying to win the AFC South or capture a wild-card berth, hope he can return.