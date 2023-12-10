C.J. Stroud suffers concussion against Jets

The Texans are on their way to a loss at the Meadowlands and they’ll be hoping quarterback C.J. Stroud will be able to return before their next game.

Stroud left the game in the fourth quarter after slamming his head on the turf while being hit by Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. Davis Mills replaced Stroud and will likely be in the rest of the way with the Texans down 24-6 with just over six minutes left to play.

Stroud was examined in the sideline medical tent and then went to the locker room.

It had been a miserable day for Stroud before the injury. He is 10-of-23 for 91 yards and took three sacks while being outdueled by fellow second overall pick Zach Wilson throughout a rainy afternoon in New Jersey.

The Texans’ other first-round pick is also dealing with an injury. Edge rusher Will Anderson is called questionable to return with an ankle injury.

UPDATE 3:51 p.m. ET: Stroud has been ruled out with a concussion.