C.J. Stroud will start this week against the Dolphins

The Texans didn’t make quarterback C.J. Stroud the second overall pick in the draft to not play him. He’ll surely play from the start of the season, even if the Texans have yet to tell it to the world.

The latest sign comes from the announcement on Thursday by coach DeMeco Ryans that Stroud will start Saturday’s preseason game against the Dolphins.

Stroud handled two drives last Thursday against the Patriots, throwing an interception and taking a couple of hits. The goal is to get him the reps necessary to get the game to slow down, so that he’ll reach his ceiling (whatever it might be) sooner than later.

Behind Stroud are Davis Mills and Case Keenum. Stroud is clearly the future. He’s also the present.

And why not? No one expects anything from the Texans this year. It’s a perfect year for Stroud to take some lumps and get some experience in order to become even better in 2024.