Cadillac Williams, Edgar Bennett among Raiders coaches who won’t return

Pete Carroll’s first Raiders coaching staff will include some holdovers from the previous regime, but the new head coach is going to part ways with a number of other assistants.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the team will not retain running backs coach Cadillac Williams, wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett, linebackers coach Mike Caldwell, cornerbacks coach Ricky Manning Jr., and assistant quarterbacks coach Fred Walker.

Williams joined the Raiders last year after several seasons on the staff at his alma mater Auburn while Bennett survived several Raiders coaching changes since joining the club in 2019. Caldwell was the Jaguars’ defensive coordinator in 2022 and 2023 before joining the Raiders. Manning and Walker were also with Vegas for one season.

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and defensive line coach Rob Leonard are among the holdovers on a Raiders staff that will also feature Chip Kelly’s return to the NFL as their offensive coordinator.