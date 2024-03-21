Caleb Williams continues to keep his cards close to the vest

The Bears seem to be poised to make USC quarterback Caleb Williams the first overall pick in the draft, especially with quarterback Justin Fields being traded to the Steelers for basically nothing. During Williams’s Wednesday Pro Day workout, Steve Wyche of NFL Network asked whether it’s the player’s “full expectation” that he’ll be the first overall pick, to Chicago.

“That’s a good question,” Williams said. “I wouldn’t say my full expectation. Obviously, things can happen, things can change throughout this time. I think it’s around 33 days or so . . . until April 25 and so a lot can change. You take it day by day. And handle and control what you can control.”

Some would say that Williams was simply trying to not be presumptuous about his status. Some would say he doesn’t want to let the cat out of the bag, prolonging any potential uncertainty in the hopes of maximizing viewership for the first round of the 2024 draft.

Others would say that perhaps the door is open for Williams to make a low-key power play, aimed at getting the Bears to take someone else with the first pick, or to trade the pick.

One key piece of evidence will be Williams’s itinerary for private visits and/or his roster of private workouts.

“We’re still figuring the visits out,” Williams said. “We’ll have all of that solved pretty soon.”

Williams also might have provided an inadvertent piece of evidence regarding the actual state of affairs when discussing the presence of Bears receiver Keenan Allen at the Pro Day workout.

“Now he’s at the Bears for — like I said, he’s here for a fourth-round pick, which is crazy,” Williams said.

He’s “here” for a fourth-round pick? That sounds a lot like Williams regarding himself as part of the “here,” which obviously is and will be Chicago.

We’ll find out on April 25. Maybe before. Especially if he only visits Chicago.