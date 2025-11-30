Caleb Williams: Every game we win makes a statement, and that’s being 1-0 each week

The Bears’ win over the defending champion Eagles on Friday may have been a statement that they’re serious contenders to some, but quarterback Caleb Williams said no game providess a bigger statement than that the team did its job that week.

The Bears started the season 0-2 but have gone 9-1 since then, and Williams said by winning nine of their last 10 games the Bears have been making statements week in and week out.

“Every single game that we play is to make a statement. And that’s, just another game for us. Focus on being 1-0 each week,” Williams said. “We keep doing that, we keep focusing on what’s inside, the noise inside the building — the statements and all of that, that’s more of the outside noise. The stuff for y’all to talk about, the analysts and whoever to talk about. We’ll keep focusing on ourselves.”

The Bears have five more games on the schedule, including two against the Packers that will likely determine the winner of the NFC North. Williams said they’re looking to do nothing more than keep going 1-0 each week.