Caleb Williams: Great win, but we’re not settled on this

There were some rough moments for Bears quarterback Caleb Williams in the first four weeks of the season, but the first overall pick in the draft had his best day as a pro in Sunday’s 36-10 win over the Panthers.

Williams was 20-of-29 for 304 yards and two touchdowns to wide receiver DJ Moore during his best game of the season, but his message after the game was not that he’s satisfied by what the team put together on Sunday.

“Just building confidence and trust between each other and trusting this offense between everybody,” Williams said in a postgame press conference. “Offensive line, running backs, protection, the routes and what depth to run it at and how many steps, things like that. Going through the reads and a bunch more. We need to keep building, keep going. Obviously, great win, but definitely not settled on this.”

Sunday’s performance was what the Bears were looking for when they drafted Williams in April and the notion that it’s just the starting point is one that should make for a lot of smiles around Chicago on Monday morning.