 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

mahomes.jpg
Saints are a ‘tough matchup’ for Chiefs
nbc_csu_raidersbroncos_241006.jpg
Nix, Broncos defense ‘brought it’ in win vs. LV
nbc_simms_hyundaiheadlines_241007.jpg
Give Me The Headline: ‘London Broiled’

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

mahomes.jpg
Saints are a ‘tough matchup’ for Chiefs
nbc_csu_raidersbroncos_241006.jpg
Nix, Broncos defense ‘brought it’ in win vs. LV
nbc_simms_hyundaiheadlines_241007.jpg
Give Me The Headline: ‘London Broiled’

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Caleb Williams: Great win, but we’re not settled on this

  
Published October 7, 2024 08:03 AM

There were some rough moments for Bears quarterback Caleb Williams in the first four weeks of the season, but the first overall pick in the draft had his best day as a pro in Sunday’s 36-10 win over the Panthers.

Williams was 20-of-29 for 304 yards and two touchdowns to wide receiver DJ Moore during his best game of the season, but his message after the game was not that he’s satisfied by what the team put together on Sunday.

“Just building confidence and trust between each other and trusting this offense between everybody,” Williams said in a postgame press conference. “Offensive line, running backs, protection, the routes and what depth to run it at and how many steps, things like that. Going through the reads and a bunch more. We need to keep building, keep going. Obviously, great win, but definitely not settled on this.”

Sunday’s performance was what the Bears were looking for when they drafted Williams in April and the notion that it’s just the starting point is one that should make for a lot of smiles around Chicago on Monday morning.