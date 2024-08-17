 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_takeyourpic_v2_240816.jpg
Take Your Pick: WR holding out/in, veteran QBs
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240816.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason Week 2 show me something
nbc_pft_mattmilano_240816.jpg
Bills lose Milano indefinitely due to torn biceps

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_takeyourpic_v2_240816.jpg
Take Your Pick: WR holding out/in, veteran QBs
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240816.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason Week 2 show me something
nbc_pft_mattmilano_240816.jpg
Bills lose Milano indefinitely due to torn biceps

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Caleb Williams impresses with his last drive of second quarter vs. Bengals

  
Published August 17, 2024 02:41 PM

Caleb Williams got off to a slow start in Saturday’s preseason matchup with the Bengals. But he sure finished the first half with a flourish.

Williams rushed for a 7-yard touchdown to cap a strong eight-play, 90-yard drive late in the second quarter that featured some outstanding plays from the young QB.

On second-and-10 from the Chicago 48, Williams bailed out of the pocket, scrambled to his left, then sent an off-platform throw deep down the left sideline directly into the arms of fellow rookie Rome Odunze for a 45-yard gain.

Odunze could’ve had a touchdown on the next play had he remained in bounds along the back of the end zone. But after Williams was able to evade the rush and fire an accurate throw on the run, Odunze’s feet were out of bounds.

Williams was able to complete the drive with a big score regardless, as he once again evaded defenders in the backfield, moved to his left, and took in the ball himself for the 7-yard score.

It was a strong ending to what had been an unremarkable half of football for Williams and the Bears offense. The team started with three three-and-outs, one that featured a Williams intentional grounding penalty for a throwaway with no receiver in the area.

On the fourth drive, Williams helped induce a defensive pass interference penalty with a solid deep ball to Tyler Scott. But after the foul put the Bears in the red zone, Chicago moved backward with a penalty and a sack, settling for a field goal.

Williams finished his day 6-of-13 for 75 yards with the 7-yard touchdown run. He played the entire first half.