Caleb Williams impresses with his last drive of second quarter vs. Bengals

Caleb Williams got off to a slow start in Saturday’s preseason matchup with the Bengals. But he sure finished the first half with a flourish.

Williams rushed for a 7-yard touchdown to cap a strong eight-play, 90-yard drive late in the second quarter that featured some outstanding plays from the young QB.

On second-and-10 from the Chicago 48, Williams bailed out of the pocket, scrambled to his left, then sent an off-platform throw deep down the left sideline directly into the arms of fellow rookie Rome Odunze for a 45-yard gain.

Odunze could’ve had a touchdown on the next play had he remained in bounds along the back of the end zone. But after Williams was able to evade the rush and fire an accurate throw on the run, Odunze’s feet were out of bounds.

Williams was able to complete the drive with a big score regardless, as he once again evaded defenders in the backfield, moved to his left, and took in the ball himself for the 7-yard score.

It was a strong ending to what had been an unremarkable half of football for Williams and the Bears offense. The team started with three three-and-outs, one that featured a Williams intentional grounding penalty for a throwaway with no receiver in the area.

On the fourth drive, Williams helped induce a defensive pass interference penalty with a solid deep ball to Tyler Scott. But after the foul put the Bears in the red zone, Chicago moved backward with a penalty and a sack, settling for a field goal.

Williams finished his day 6-of-13 for 75 yards with the 7-yard touchdown run. He played the entire first half.