Caleb Williams on Ben Johnson: Our goal is to be here for a while

Caleb Williams had reservations about joining the Bears as the No. 1 pick in 2024. As it turned out, he had reason.

The Bears, who haven’t been to the postseason since 2020, fired Matt Eberflus during the season.

Things have worked out nicely for Williams since, though, with the Bears hiring former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to replace Eberflus. There now are high hopes in Chicago.

Williams discussed his growing relationship with Johnson on Friday during the Fanatics Fest in New York, with the quarterback expecting a long, successful relationship.

“Ben Johnson is great, and it’s not just Ben Johnson,” Williams said, via video from Ryan Garcia of Empire Sports Media. “We have a young staff slash old staff, and we have a bunch of experience, bunch of new energy provided by the coaches and players. It’s been awesome. Ben Johnson, he uses some choice words every day toward me. He’s tough, and I love him. He’s awesome. It’s great being around him.

“We hang out in his office, and we just have lunch sometimes. Things like that. We’re building this bond and relationship to be able to last a while. I know Bears fans, it’s year after year typically, or every other year, where coaches and quarterbacks specifically are in and out, and our goal is to be here for a while.”

Since 2013, the Bears have had four full-time head coaches and 15 starting quarterbacks.

Williams passed for 3,541 yards with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions last season as a rookie.