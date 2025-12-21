 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Caleb Williams on game-winning TD: Knew it was good when it left my hand
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Caleb Williams on game-winning TD: Knew it was good when it left my hand
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Caleb Williams on game-winning TD: Knew it was good when it left my hand

  
Published December 21, 2025 09:46 AM

After forcing the Packers to turn the ball over on downs to open overtimes, the Bears only needed a field goal to win and take another step toward the NFC North title but they opted against a conservative approach.

On a first down from the Green Bay 46-yard line, they went for all the marbles and saw their bet pay off. Quarterback Caleb Williams went for wide receiver DJ Moore in the end zone even though Packers corner Keisean Nixon was draped all over him. Nixon picked Williams off in the end zone to end the first game between the two teams, but the ball got to Moore this time and the wideout touched off a raucous celebration at Soldier Field by holding on for the score.

After the game, Williams said in his press conference that the play was installed late in the week after a film session with head coach Ben Johnson. Williams said that it worked in practice and that he knew it was a winner when the ball left his hand on Saturday.

“Yeah, I knew it was good,” Williams said. “You got that belief, you got that confidence, you got that swagger as an offense. You practice well, you hit plays like that in practice. It was pretty identical to practice. When the play gets called and the moment comes up like that, it’s time to go hit it, it’s time to go win the game.”

Williams also threw a touchdown to tie the game with 24 seconds left in the fourth quarter and the Bears have won six games after trailing in the fourth quarter this season. That does a lot for an offense’s swagger and it has done a lot to position the Bears to play in front of that Soldier Field crowd in a postseason game for the first time since 2018.