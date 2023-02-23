Caleb Williams says Dolphins are “probably my No. 1 spot”

Quarterback Caleb Williams isn’t even eligible for the NFL Draft until next year.

But he apparently already has a good idea of where he’d like to go when he’s selected.

“I’d probably go to the Dolphins ,” Williams said in a recent interview with People, noting that he likes to be around younger coaches. “I also would be able to play with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Mike Gesicki. The defense isn’t bad. That’s probably my No. 1 spot.”

Williams added that he also likes the Dolphins colors and the weather in Miami.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner named three other teams that intrigue him before giving the more standard answer for any player coming into the league.

“San Fran, Raiders or Falcons,” Williams said. “I’d play anywhere.”

Williams — who transferred to USC from Oklahoma last year, following his head coach Lincoln Riley — completed 66.6 percent of his passes in 2022, throwing for 4,537 yards with 42 touchdowns and five interceptions. He helped USC improve from 4-8 in 2021 to 11-3. And while it’s more than a year away, he’s currently considered the likely top pick in the 2024 draft.

But Williams claims he hasn’t made a final decision as to whether he’ll turn pro after his junior season at USC.

“I can’t say right now [what I’ll do],” Williams said. “The expectation from everybody would be that I would leave and go pro, but that would be a very, very in-the-moment kind of decision after speaking to family members and mentors that I believe in and trust their word.”

We’ll see if Williams’ 2023 season keeps him atop the draft boards of teams who might need a quarterback next year — and whether any of those teams are Miami, San Francisco, Las Vegas, or Atlanta.