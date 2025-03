Cam Bynum will be taking his awesome celebrations to a new town.

Via NFL Media, the Vikings defensive back has agreed to terms with the Colts. It’s a four-year, $60 million deal.

A fourth-round pick in 2021, Bynum was a three-year starter in Minnesota. But the Vikings let him hit the market, and he has now cashed in.

The Vikings have added cornerback Isaiah Rodgers today. They’ll need to do more to bolster the back end of the defense, especially with Byron Murphy also on the market.