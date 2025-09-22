Cam Heward on Rhamondre Stevenson’s fumbling issues: “We were aware every time he was in the game”

Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward added to his Canton-worthy resume on Sunday, with a one-man wrecking crew performance against the Patriots.

And the Steelers needed it. Their 21-14 win was aided by five New England turnovers, in a game during which the Steelers were outgained, 369 yards to 203.

Heyward personally kept the Patriots from scoring 14 points, with a tipped pass that became an interception in the end zone and a strip of running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who lost two fumbles on the day, near the goal line.

“We practice a lot on our turnover circuits, and punching the ball, being aware of different opportunities to create turnovers,” Heyward told PFT by phone after the game. “And we knew there were a lot of career fumbles on the other side. So, you know, knowing that and practicing that, we were well prepared for the opportunities.”

They were specifically prepared for Stevenson.

“Oh, we were aware every time he was in the game,” Heyward said. “And that’s not anything on him. And it’s not just him. Drake Maye has turned the ball over earlier in his career, and a couple of other guys as well. We were really locked in on this is a group that turns over the ball. It’s about making sure you’re there for the opportunities, and you have a good chance to punch it loose.”

It became the difference between winning and losing. And if the Steelers had lost to the Patriots and fallen to 1-2, the road to the postseason would have instantly become far rockier.

The Steelers had three objectively winnable games to start the season. They won two of them. While not perfect, it’s good enough to give them a chance to try to couple a strong offensive performance with a strong defensive performance for the first time in 2025 when they face the Vikings in Ireland on Sunday.