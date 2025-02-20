Cam Jurgens underwent back procedure on Tuesday

Eagles center Cam Jurgens was able to play in the Super Bowl despite dealing with a back injury.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Jurgens underwent a procedure on Tuesday in Los Angeles to alleviate nerve pain.

Jurgens, 25, is expected to make a full recovery in time for training camp in July, Schefter notes.

A second-round pick in the 2022 draft, Jurgens took over for former center Jason Kelce in 2024 and excelled at the position, earning a Pro Bowl berth. He started 16 games in the regular season and played in all four of the team’s postseason games. While he didn’t start the NFC Championship Game, he played the second half after Landon Dickerson suffered an injury during the first two quarters.

Jurgens is currently set to enter the last year of his rookie contract in 2025.