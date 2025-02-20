 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_arrestsv2_250219.jpg
Arrests tied to Mahomes, Kelce burglaries are made
nbc_pft_pftpm_netflixnfl_250219.jpg
Netflix eyeing more with potential NFL package
nbc_pft_pftpm_tyreekhillnoahlyles_250219.jpg
Hill-Lyles race could be ‘shut down’ by NFL

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_arrestsv2_250219.jpg
Arrests tied to Mahomes, Kelce burglaries are made
nbc_pft_pftpm_netflixnfl_250219.jpg
Netflix eyeing more with potential NFL package
nbc_pft_pftpm_tyreekhillnoahlyles_250219.jpg
Hill-Lyles race could be ‘shut down’ by NFL

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cam Jurgens underwent back procedure on Tuesday

  
Published February 20, 2025 11:23 AM

Eagles center Cam Jurgens was able to play in the Super Bowl despite dealing with a back injury.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Jurgens underwent a procedure on Tuesday in Los Angeles to alleviate nerve pain.

Jurgens, 25, is expected to make a full recovery in time for training camp in July, Schefter notes.

A second-round pick in the 2022 draft, Jurgens took over for former center Jason Kelce in 2024 and excelled at the position, earning a Pro Bowl berth. He started 16 games in the regular season and played in all four of the team’s postseason games. While he didn’t start the NFC Championship Game, he played the second half after Landon Dickerson suffered an injury during the first two quarters.

Jurgens is currently set to enter the last year of his rookie contract in 2025.