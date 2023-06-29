Cam Robinson apologizes for his four-game suspension

Cam Robinson’s four-game suspension is expensive. It will cost him $3.55 million in base salary and voids the guaranteed money left on his contract, and the Jaguars lose their left tackle for the start of the season.

The NFL suspended Robinson for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

He apologized in a statement Thursday.

“As a veteran leader in the locker room, I always want to set a good example and my actions in this instance are not a reflection of that goal,” Robinson said. “I apologize to the fans, my coaches and most importantly by teammates. It hurts me that I cannot be out there with my brothers at the start of the regular season. I will attack training camp the same way I have for the last six seasons to make sure I am ready both mentally and physically.”

First-round draft pick Anton Harrison likely walks into the starting lineup in Robinson’s absence. Robinson has started 58 of a possible 66 games over the past four seasons.

The Jaguars’ first four games are against the Colts, Chiefs, Texans and Falcons.

“We are aware of the four-game suspension incurred today by OL Cam Robinson,” the Jaguars said in a statement. “While we certainly respect the NFL’s ruling and are disappointed with this development, we will support Cam as he works his way through the suspension. We are confident that Cam and our team will rise above this challenge as we collectively move forward.”