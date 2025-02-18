 Skip navigation
Cam Ward: If you don’t draft me that’s your fault, and I’ll remember that

  
Published February 18, 2025 04:39 AM

Miami quarterback Cameron Ward is the betting favorite to be the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. But if he doesn’t go first overall, he’s planning to make any team that passes on him regret it.

Ward said he’s looking forward to talking to NFL teams at the Combine, and delivering a message about what kind of competitor he is.

“OK, you’re either going to draft me or you’re not,” Ward said, via the Associated Press. “If you don’t draft me, that’s your fault. You’ve got to remember you’re the same team that’s got to play me for the rest of my career, and I’ll remember that.”

Ward said he’d like to emulate the rookie season Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels just had.

“To see him succeed,” Ward said of Daniels, “is motivating for not only myself but all of the other quarterbacks.”

Ward hopes he can convince NFL teams that he can have the immediate impact that Daniels had.