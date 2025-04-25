 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jamespearce_250424.jpg
Falcons add another edge rusher in Pearce Jr.
nbc_pft_shedeurnotdrafted_250424.jpg
QB Sanders not selected in Round 1 of NFL draft
jaxon_dart.jpg
Giants trade up with Texans, pick QB Dart

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jamespearce_250424.jpg
Falcons add another edge rusher in Pearce Jr.
nbc_pft_shedeurnotdrafted_250424.jpg
QB Sanders not selected in Round 1 of NFL draft
jaxon_dart.jpg
Giants trade up with Texans, pick QB Dart

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cam Ward: They know they made the right choice in getting me

  
Published April 25, 2025 01:04 AM

The expected happened to start the draft on Thursday night, as the Titans selected quarterback Cam Ward out of Miami with the No. 1 overall pick.

After the selection, Ward called the experience “special.”

“I am excited for the opportunity the organization has blessed me with, and I’m ready to get to work with my teammates,” Ward said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “I was hoping [the Titans] would pick me for real, especially when I got to learn more about coach [Brian] Callahan’s offense, the new General Manager Mr. Mike [Borgonzi] and President Mr. Chad [Brinker]. Miss Amy [Adams Strunk] is a great owner, and they have a great organization.

“So, I am excited. It all worked out in the long run, and I am grateful for it.”

Now that the draft is over, Ward — who was a zero-star recruit — said he wants to continue proving himself right.

“They know they made the right choice in getting me,” Ward said. “But at the end of the day, I am just trying to be with my teammates, have command of the huddle, and at the end of the day, try and win games, that is our main goal.”

“[Titans fans] are getting a dog, somebody who is willing to do anything to put the team and themselves in situations to win,” Ward added. “And the ultimate goal is to win championships, whether that is this year, next year or down the road. That is our dream to accomplish, and I don’t plan on stopping until hopefully get one of those things.”