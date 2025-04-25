Cam Ward: They know they made the right choice in getting me

The expected happened to start the draft on Thursday night, as the Titans selected quarterback Cam Ward out of Miami with the No. 1 overall pick.

After the selection, Ward called the experience “special.”

“I am excited for the opportunity the organization has blessed me with, and I’m ready to get to work with my teammates,” Ward said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “I was hoping [the Titans] would pick me for real, especially when I got to learn more about coach [Brian] Callahan’s offense, the new General Manager Mr. Mike [Borgonzi] and President Mr. Chad [Brinker]. Miss Amy [Adams Strunk] is a great owner, and they have a great organization.

“So, I am excited. It all worked out in the long run, and I am grateful for it.”

Now that the draft is over, Ward — who was a zero-star recruit — said he wants to continue proving himself right.

“They know they made the right choice in getting me,” Ward said. “But at the end of the day, I am just trying to be with my teammates, have command of the huddle, and at the end of the day, try and win games, that is our main goal.”

“[Titans fans] are getting a dog, somebody who is willing to do anything to put the team and themselves in situations to win,” Ward added. “And the ultimate goal is to win championships, whether that is this year, next year or down the road. That is our dream to accomplish, and I don’t plan on stopping until hopefully get one of those things.”