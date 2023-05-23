Cameron Fleming will re-sign with Broncos

Veteran offensive tackle Cameron Fleming is re-signing with the Broncos on a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Fleming spent the past two seasons in Denver and started 19 games at left or right tackle. He played 976 offensive snaps and 58 on special teams last season.

He had free agent visits with the Jaguars and Dolphins last month.

Fleming started all 16 games for the Giants during the 2020 season, and he made 75 appearances for the Patriots and Cowboys during his first six seasons in the league.

The Broncos have Garett Bolles as their starter at left tackle and signed Mike McGlinchey in free agency as their right tackle. So, Fleming likely becomes the swing tackle.