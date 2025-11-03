Cardinals are rebuffing potential trade interest

The Cardinals are 2-5. By tomorrow night, they could be 2-6. For now, however, they’re not looking to parlay current contracts into future draft picks.

Per a league source, the Cardinals have been generally rebuffing trade interest.

Here’s one reason. Their five losses have come by a total of 13 points. All seven Cardinals games have been decided by one score. They can still turn it around, starting with a win at Dallas that would move them to 3-5.

Could that change with a loss on Monday night to the Cowboys? If it does, the Cardinals won’t have much time to make something happen. The window for trades closes at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday.