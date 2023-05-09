Cardinals claim Andre Chachere off waivers

Head coach Jonathan Gannon is getting a familiar face for his defense in Arizona.

The Cardinals have claimed cornerback Andre Chachere off waivers on Tuesday, according to Field Yates of ESPN. The Eagles waived Chachere on Monday.

Chachere entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018 but didn’t see his first regular-season playing time until he was with the Eagles in 2021. That year, he appeared in 16 games with one start, most of his snaps coming on special teams. He then played seven games for the Eagles in 2022.

Chachere has recorded 20 total tackles with one tackle for loss.

This will be Chachere’s third stint with the Cardinals, as he was on the club’s practice squad in 2019 and then was signed to the team’s active roster off of Carolina’s practice squad. But he never appeared in a game.

He has also spent time with the Texans, Lions, and Colts.