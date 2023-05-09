 Skip navigation
Top News
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Cardinals claim Andre Chachere off waivers

  
Published May 9, 2023 12:56 PM

Head coach Jonathan Gannon is getting a familiar face for his defense in Arizona.

The Cardinals have claimed cornerback Andre Chachere off waivers on Tuesday, according to Field Yates of ESPN. The Eagles waived Chachere on Monday.

Chachere entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018 but didn’t see his first regular-season playing time until he was with the Eagles in 2021. That year, he appeared in 16 games with one start, most of his snaps coming on special teams. He then played seven games for the Eagles in 2022.

Chachere has recorded 20 total tackles with one tackle for loss.

This will be Chachere’s third stint with the Cardinals, as he was on the club’s practice squad in 2019 and then was signed to the team’s active roster off of Carolina’s practice squad. But he never appeared in a game.

He has also spent time with the Texans, Lions, and Colts.