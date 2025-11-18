Cardinals cut P Pat O’Donnell, DL Anthony Goodlow

The Cardinals are changing punters.

After five games, the Cardinals waived Pat O’Donnell on Tuesday. The team also released linebacker Jared Bartlett from the active roster and defensive lineman Anthony Goodlow from the practice squad.

The team signed Bartlett to the active roster before Sunday’s loss to the 49ers.

The Cardinals did not announce a new punter.

They signed O’Donnell after placing Blake Gillikin on injured reserve with a back injury. In his five games, O’Donnell averaged 42.2 yards per punt with a net average of 36.2 yards. Three of his 12 punts landed inside the 20.

He had a punt blocked and recovered for a touchdown against the Cowboys.

Gillikin averaged 51.7 yards per punt.

The punter also serves as the holder for Chad Ryland’s kicking attempts.

The Cardinals host the Jaguars on Sunday.