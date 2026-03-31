Cardinals, Dolphins set to meet with Carson Beck, Ty Simpson

Carson Beck and Ty Simpson are making some of the same stops as they make the pre-draft rounds of NFL teams.

NFL Media reports that Beck and Simpson are both slated for meetings with the Cardinals and Dolphins ahead of next month’s draft. Both quarterbacks have also spent time with the Jets already.

Simpson had a brief meeting with the Cardinals at the Combine as well and their head coach Mike LaFleur called him a “good dude and we’ll see where it goes.”

Beck has also met with the Steelers while Simpson has spent time with the Browns as he works to find a home in the NFL.