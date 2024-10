Cardinals tight end Trey McBride was cleared from concussion protocol, but now a new injury concern could keep him out of Sunday’s matchup with the 49ers.

Arizona has downgraded McBride to questionable with a ribs injury.

McBride did not play last week.

In his third season, McBride has 14 catches for 122 yards so far in 2024. He caught 81 passes for 825 yards with three TDs last year.