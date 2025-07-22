 Skip navigation
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Saban come back to coaching?
nbc_pft_pftpm_parsons_250701.jpg
Parsons reportedly to attend camp minus extension
nbc_pft_pftpm_nflpa_250721.jpg
Fallout from Tretter's resignation from NFLPA

Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Saban come back to coaching?
Parsons reportedly to attend camp minus extension
Fallout from Tretter's resignation from NFLPA

Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Cardinals expect to have second-round pick Will Johnson signed for training camp

  
Published July 22, 2025 06:50 AM

Cardinals second-round pick Will Johnson is one of just three 2025 NFL draft picks who still has not signed his rookie contract. That could change today.

Johnson, a cornerback from Michigan, is expected to have his rookie deal done before training camp opens tomorrow, according to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.

Second-round picks across the league were very slow to sign their rookie contracts after the first two players taken in the second round got fully guaranteed contracts and the rest of the second round wanted big guarantees too. But almost every second-round pick got his rookie contract done before training camp, and Johnson expects to as well.

If Johnson signs, there will be just two unsigned 2025 draft picks: Bengals first-round defensive end Shemar Stewart, who remains at an impasse with the team about contract language potentially voiding future guarantees, and Browns second-round running back Quinshon Judkins, who might not sign any time soon because he is currently dealing with a criminal investigation into an accusation that he punched a woman.