Cardinals expect to have second-round pick Will Johnson signed for training camp

Cardinals second-round pick Will Johnson is one of just three 2025 NFL draft picks who still has not signed his rookie contract. That could change today.

Johnson, a cornerback from Michigan, is expected to have his rookie deal done before training camp opens tomorrow, according to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.

Second-round picks across the league were very slow to sign their rookie contracts after the first two players taken in the second round got fully guaranteed contracts and the rest of the second round wanted big guarantees too. But almost every second-round pick got his rookie contract done before training camp, and Johnson expects to as well.

If Johnson signs, there will be just two unsigned 2025 draft picks: Bengals first-round defensive end Shemar Stewart, who remains at an impasse with the team about contract language potentially voiding future guarantees, and Browns second-round running back Quinshon Judkins, who might not sign any time soon because he is currently dealing with a criminal investigation into an accusation that he punched a woman.