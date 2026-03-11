Cardinals officially release Kyler Murray

Should auld acquaintance be forget and something something the Cardinals have released quarterback Kyler Murray.

At precisely 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday — the official start of the 2026 league year to the minute — the Cardinals announced that they have parted ways with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft.

“With today’s start of the new league year and transactions now official, we want to thank Kyler for everything he has done for this organization over the last seven years,” Cardinals G.M. Monti Ossenfort said in a statement. “We are extremely grateful for his contributions both on the field and off and we wish him nothing but the absolute best moving forward.”

The Cardinals owe Murray $36.8 million for 2026. This allows him to sign a one-year deal for $1.3 million, with the Cardinals paying the $35.5 million balance.

As explained earlier, the Vikings making the most sense. Most of the other teams that were looking for a starter have addressed their needs.

Barring a major upset, the Vikings will add Murray to the depth chart, at a very low cost.