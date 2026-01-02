Cardinals place Marvin Harrison Jr. on injured reserve to end season

Marvin Harrison Jr. had already been ruled out for Sunday’s season finale against the Rams. But the Cardinals have now made a move to free Harrison’s roster spot.

Arizona has placed Harrison on injured reserve, the team announced on Friday.

Harrison has been dealing with a heel injury on one leg for several weeks then was hobbled by a foot injury by the other. Darren Urban of the team’s website notes Harrison was having clear issues just walking in the locker room earlier this week.

“I thought he did some good things [this season],” head coach Jonathan Gannon said, via Urban. “We moved him around the formation. He scored points for us. He got open, caught it. I don’t think he’s hit his ceiling, and I look forward to the future with that.”

Harrison ends his second season having caught 41 passes for 608 yards with four touchdowns in 12 games with 10 starts. He had 62 receptions for 885 yards with eight TDs in 17 games as a rookie in 2024.