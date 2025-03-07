 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_jagsmoves_250307.jpg
Jaguars reportedly will make a lot of roster moves
nbc_pft_traviskelce_250307.jpg
Kelce ‘can’t engineer’ his exit from the NFL
nbc_pft_finishsentence_250307.jpg
Fill in the Blank: Metcalf, Deebo, Wagner, Watson

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Cardinals re-sign S Joey Blount, LS Aaron Brewer

  
Published March 7, 2025 02:09 PM

The Cardinals have struck deals that will keep a couple of their players from hitting the open market next week.

The team announced that they have signed safety Joey Blount to a two-year deal and long snapper Aaron Brewer will be sticking around on a one-year contract.

Blount was set to be a restricted free agent after appearing in 15 games last season. Most of his playing time came on special teams and Blount recorded five tackles. He has 20 tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 37 career games for Arizona and Seattle.

The 2025 season will be Brewer’s 10th in Arizona and his 14th NFL season overall.