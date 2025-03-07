Cardinals re-sign S Joey Blount, LS Aaron Brewer

The Cardinals have struck deals that will keep a couple of their players from hitting the open market next week.

The team announced that they have signed safety Joey Blount to a two-year deal and long snapper Aaron Brewer will be sticking around on a one-year contract.

Blount was set to be a restricted free agent after appearing in 15 games last season. Most of his playing time came on special teams and Blount recorded five tackles. He has 20 tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 37 career games for Arizona and Seattle.

The 2025 season will be Brewer’s 10th in Arizona and his 14th NFL season overall.