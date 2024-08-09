Cardinals release Marquis Haynes

Marquis Haynes’s time with the Cardinals came to an abrupt end on Friday.

The Cardinals signed Haynes on Tuesday as they looked to shore up their pass rush options in the wake of BJ Ojulari’s season-ending torn ACL. On Friday, the Cardinals released Haynes.

The NFL’s daily transaction report notes that Haynes was released with an injury waiver, which allows the team to release him without an injury settlement.

Haynes had 16 tackles and a sack in seven games for Carolina last season.

The Cardinals have Dennis Gardeck, Zaven Collins, Xavier Thomas, Victor Dimukeje, Jesse Luketa, Tyreke Smith, and Cam Thomas in the mix for roles on the edge.