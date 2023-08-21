Cardinals release P Matt Haack, sign RB Stevie Scott

The Cardinals are down to one punter on their 90-man roster.

They announced the release of veteran Matt Haack as part of a series of transactions on Monday. They also signed running back Stevie Scott and waived offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons.

Haack was competing with Nolan Cooney for the punting job in Arizona and the move suggests that Cooney, who has never punted in a regular season game, will get the job to start the season. Haack has also played for the Colts, Bills, and Dolphins.

Scott spent a few days with the Cardinals earlier in camp. He was on the roster for their first preseason game, but did not see any playing time.