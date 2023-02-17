Cardinals request interview with Troy Walters for offensive coordinator

Bengals wide receivers coach Troy Walters is on the list of offensive coordinator candidates in Arizona.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the Cardinals have requested an interview with Walters. He joins Browns quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing, Commanders wide receivers coach Drew Terrell, and Saints running backs coach Joel Thomas as coaches that the Cardinals would like to speak to about joining Jonathan Gannon’s staff.

Walters has been with the Bengals since 2020 and he moved to his current job in 2021. He played eight seasons in the NFL and then began a coaching career that took him to Indiana State, Texas A&M, N.C. State, Colorado, UCF, and Nebraska.

The Texans also asked to speak to Walters about their offensive coordinator job, but they wound up hiring Bobby Slowik.