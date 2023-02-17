 Skip navigation
Cardinals request interview with Troy Walters for offensive coordinator

  
Published February 17, 2023 08:56 AM
February 17, 2023 08:42 AM
Mike Florio shares why, of the head coaching openings, he would have been the least interested in Arizona, and Peter King says that he doesn't have much hope that the Kyler Murray situation can be turned around quickly.

Bengals wide receivers coach Troy Walters is on the list of offensive coordinator candidates in Arizona.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the Cardinals have requested an interview with Walters. He joins Browns quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing, Commanders wide receivers coach Drew Terrell, and Saints running backs coach Joel Thomas as coaches that the Cardinals would like to speak to about joining Jonathan Gannon’s staff.

Walters has been with the Bengals since 2020 and he moved to his current job in 2021. He played eight seasons in the NFL and then began a coaching career that took him to Indiana State, Texas A&M, N.C. State, Colorado, UCF, and Nebraska.

The Texans also asked to speak to Walters about their offensive coordinator job, but they wound up hiring Bobby Slowik.