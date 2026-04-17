Ravens unveil new uniforms

The Ravens unveiled the most extensive changes to their uniform sets on Thursday, with PSL holders getting the first look at “The Next Flight” collection.

“Evoking a raven primed to attack, the uniforms carry the Baltimore name, hints of the flag, and signature phrases, weaving in the team’s history while building a look for the future,” the Ravens said on their website. “The Ravens threaded the needle between maintaining their signature look while introducing new, eye-catching elements.”

The Ravens have two new helmets: A matte black helmet, the “Darkness Helmet,” features black talon stripes and a two-toned front-facing Ravens logo with piercing red eyes, also seen above the player tunnel at M&T Bank Stadium.

The team also changed its “Purple Rising” helmet, which the Ravens first introduced in 2024 with their alternate purple uniform. it now has the primary Ravens logo, which will allow it to be worn with additional uniform combinations. The helmet still features a metallic-purple-painted shell with gold talon stripes down the middle and a gold facemask.

Designed to emulate the iridescence of a raven’s feathers, this color-shifting material radiates purple in the light, revealing darkness when it fades. Each jersey number now includes a midnight purple stroke, while the iridescent color also appears in the shield patches on the sleeves, the back collar of three jerseys and along the talon stripes across all pant varieties.

The pattern featured on the collar depicts a raven’s wings spread wide in a threat display.

Instead of a straight line down the pants, the new pant design imitates the claws of a raven, comparable to the stripes on the top of the helmets. They also have a diagonal cut to represent the Calvert crest seen in both the Baltimore and Maryland flags.

The new collection has altered jersey numbers, with the drop shadow removed from all jerseys. The gold trim has been replaced with the midnight purple stroke in all three primary jersey colors.

The sleeve shields have evolved, with each of the three shield patches featuring midnight purple.

The team’s jersey has always had “Ravens” on the front of the jersey under the collar and above the number. Now the team’s white jerseys, usually worn for road games, will say “Baltimore” instead.

The back collars of the purple, black, and Purple Rising jerseys also include “Baltimore,” meaning every jersey the team wears will now showcase the name of the city.

“Play Like a Raven,” “Purple Rising” or “Darkness There and Nothing More” will be stitched into the inside of the collar.