 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals see “some unique challenges” installing offense while Kyler Murray rehabs torn ACL

  
Published February 24, 2023 01:38 AM
nbc_pft_gannonmurray_230217
February 17, 2023 08:42 AM
Mike Florio shares why, of the head coaching openings, he would have been the least interested in Arizona, and Peter King says that he doesn't have much hope that the Kyler Murray situation can be turned around quickly.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said this week that he thinks quarterback Kyler Murray will be able to return to action before midseason after tearing his ACL in December and head coach Jonathan Gannon said on Thursday that Murray is “on schedule,” but on-field offseason work is not going to be in the cards for the quarterback.

That will make life more difficult for offensive coordinator Drew Petzing because he will be installing a new scheme without the ability to put Murray through his paces on the field. During a Thursday press conference, Petzing acknowledged that there are “some unique challenges” involved with doing his job while the starting quarterback is focused on getting healthy but said that’s not an excuse for not getting everything done.

“I think that’s the nature of this league ,” Petzing said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com. “I think no matter what year you’re going into, there’s going to be something that you have to handle and deal with, so it’s something we’re going to work through together as a staff, and we’re going to put our guys in the best position to go out there and win when the fall comes.”

Head coach Jonathan Gannon has shared one of the new wrinkles that the Cardinals are planning on offense and Murray will have to grasp all of them from the classroom until he gets a medical green light to start taking snaps in what the team hopes will be a productive new scheme.