Cardinals sign Elijah Wilkinson

The Cardinals have signed free agent offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson, according to the NFL’s personnel notice.

Wilkinson, 28, spent last season with the Falcons, starting at left guard in the nine games he played. He went on injured reserve with a knee injury, and the team started three different players in his spot while he was out.

He has appeared in 67 games with 36 starts, seeing time at left guard, right guard and right tackle.

Wilkinson played four seasons in Denver and one in Chicago before his lone season in Atlanta. Now, he heads to Arizona, where he will get a chance to compete for a starting job.