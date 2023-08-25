Cardinals sign OL Cohl Cabral

The Cardinals made a bunch of trades on Thursday and they filled one of the roster spots left open on Friday.

The team announced the signing of offensive lineman Cohl Cabral. They traded linebacker/safety Isaiah Simmons and offensive lineman Josh Jones on Thursday with quarterback Joshua Dobbs joining the team in a third deal.

Cabral has bounced around the league the last three years, but has not seen any regular season action during stints with the Rams, Texans, Vikings or Saints. He did see action in 10 games with Birmingham of the USFL.

With Tuesday’s cut to 53 players looming, Cabral’s stay in Arizona will be a short one unless he opens eyes in a hurry.