Cardinals sign OL Dohnovan West

The Cardinals signed offensive lineman Dohnovan West, the team announced Wednesday.

The Cardinals needed depth on the interior to make it through one more preseason game after injuries to Hayden Conner and Christian Jones.

West, a center, played college ball at nearby Arizona State. He was a three-year starter at ASU and opted to forego his final year and enter the draft in 2022.

After going undrafted, West played in three preseason games with the 49ers but did not make the team.

Since then, West has played in the UFL as a member of the St. Louis Battlehawks.

In a corresponding move, the Cardinals released wide receiver Kelly Akharaiyi.