nbc_pft_danieljonestarterv3_250820.jpg
Jones’ consistency gives him edge over Richardson
nbc_pft_draft_cool_250820.jpg
PFT Draft: Coolest Joes who’ve played in the NFL
nbc_pft_aaron_glenn_offense_250820.jpg
Glenn bothered, amused by noise on passing offense

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Cardinals sign OL Dohnovan West

  
Published August 20, 2025 02:37 PM

The Cardinals signed offensive lineman Dohnovan West, the team announced Wednesday.

The Cardinals needed depth on the interior to make it through one more preseason game after injuries to Hayden Conner and Christian Jones.

West, a center, played college ball at nearby Arizona State. He was a three-year starter at ASU and opted to forego his final year and enter the draft in 2022.

After going undrafted, West played in three preseason games with the 49ers but did not make the team.

Since then, West has played in the UFL as a member of the St. Louis Battlehawks.

In a corresponding move, the Cardinals released wide receiver Kelly Akharaiyi.