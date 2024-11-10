 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
nbc_pft_djmoore_241108.jpg
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_241108.jpg
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Cardinals take comfortable 24-6 lead into halftime

  
Published November 10, 2024 05:54 PM

The Cardinals cruised to an easy win against the Bears in Week Nine and they are on their way to another one in Week 10.

Kyler Murray ran for one touchdown and threw for another one as the Cardinals found their way to the end zone on their first three possessions on Sunday afternoon. They added a field goal just before halftime and hold a 24-6 lead at halftime as a result.

Murray is 17-of-19 for 199 yards, including four completions to running back James Conner for 71 yards. One of those was a 44-yarder that set up a one-yard touchdown run for the veteran on the next play.

Marvin Harrison Jr. has four catches for 48 yards and a score and tight end Trey McBride has three catches for 48 yards so far.

The Jets defense has been plagued by poor tackling at all levels and a pass interference penalty in the end zone set up Murray’s one-yard rushing touchdown. The Jets offense picked up eight first downs on their first two drives, but both stalled out for field goals and their inability of their defense to get off the field meant that wasn’t close to good enough.