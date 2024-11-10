Cardinals take comfortable 24-6 lead into halftime

The Cardinals cruised to an easy win against the Bears in Week Nine and they are on their way to another one in Week 10.

Kyler Murray ran for one touchdown and threw for another one as the Cardinals found their way to the end zone on their first three possessions on Sunday afternoon. They added a field goal just before halftime and hold a 24-6 lead at halftime as a result.

Murray is 17-of-19 for 199 yards, including four completions to running back James Conner for 71 yards. One of those was a 44-yarder that set up a one-yard touchdown run for the veteran on the next play.

Marvin Harrison Jr. has four catches for 48 yards and a score and tight end Trey McBride has three catches for 48 yards so far.

The Jets defense has been plagued by poor tackling at all levels and a pass interference penalty in the end zone set up Murray’s one-yard rushing touchdown. The Jets offense picked up eight first downs on their first two drives, but both stalled out for field goals and their inability of their defense to get off the field meant that wasn’t close to good enough.