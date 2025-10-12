Cardinals TE Travis Vokolek taken off field on stretcher

The Cardinals lost tight end Travis Vokolek to an injury early in Sunday’s game against the Colts.

Vokolek went down while blocking on a kickoff return with 11 minutes left in the first quarter. Replays of the kick, which went for a touchback, showed Vokolek landing awkwardly after making contact with a Colts player covering the kick and then hitting the ground hard.

Medical personnel spent several minutes with Vokolek on the field before loading him on a stretcher and carting him off of the field. He was seen moving before leaving the field and gave a thumbs up to the crowd while on the cart.

The Cardinals have already ruled him out with a neck injury.