 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jones_251010.jpg
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_darthealth_251010.jpg
Daboll sends ‘wrong message’ handling Dart injury
nbc_pft_dartskattebo_251010.jpg
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jones_251010.jpg
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_darthealth_251010.jpg
Daboll sends ‘wrong message’ handling Dart injury
nbc_pft_dartskattebo_251010.jpg
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals TE Travis Vokolek taken off field on stretcher

  
Published October 12, 2025 01:24 PM

The Cardinals lost tight end Travis Vokolek to an injury early in Sunday’s game against the Colts.

Vokolek went down while blocking on a kickoff return with 11 minutes left in the first quarter. Replays of the kick, which went for a touchback, showed Vokolek landing awkwardly after making contact with a Colts player covering the kick and then hitting the ground hard.

Medical personnel spent several minutes with Vokolek on the field before loading him on a stretcher and carting him off of the field. He was seen moving before leaving the field and gave a thumbs up to the crowd while on the cart.

The Cardinals have already ruled him out with a neck injury.