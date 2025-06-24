Cardinals to have nine open training camp practices

The Cardinals announced their 2025 training camp schedule.

They will have nine open practices, with the first public practice on Thursday, July 24.

Admission and parking are free, but digital tickets will be required for entry into each practice. Once reserved, the tickets will be accessible via the Cardinals mobile app.

Visit www.azcardinals.com/camptix to reserve tickets.

The Cardinals will host the team’s annual “Red & White Practice” on Saturday, Aug. 2.

The team’s “Back Together Weekend” practice on Sunday, July 27, will be open exclusively for Cardinals’ season ticket members and club seat members. Additional information about tickets for that special practice will be sent in an e-mail to those members.

The Cardinals’ final open practice is Wednesday, Aug. 6.