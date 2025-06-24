 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_nflfuture_250624.jpg
What collusion ruling means for future contracts
nbc_pftpm_nflsecret_250624.jpg
Why did NFL, NFLPA keep quiet on collusion ruling?
nbc_pftpm_lamarjackson_250624.jpg
NFL collusion ruling has details on Lamar, Murray

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Cardinals to have nine open training camp practices

  
Published June 24, 2025 03:43 PM

The Cardinals announced their 2025 training camp schedule.

They will have nine open practices, with the first public practice on Thursday, July 24.

Admission and parking are free, but digital tickets will be required for entry into each practice. Once reserved, the tickets will be accessible via the Cardinals mobile app.

Visit www.azcardinals.com/camptix to reserve tickets.

The Cardinals will host the team’s annual “Red & White Practice” on Saturday, Aug. 2.

The team’s “Back Together Weekend” practice on Sunday, July 27, will be open exclusively for Cardinals’ season ticket members and club seat members. Additional information about tickets for that special practice will be sent in an e-mail to those members.

The Cardinals’ final open practice is Wednesday, Aug. 6.