Carlton Davis interceptions sets up Baker Mayfield TD

The Buccaneers defense set the offense up for the first touchdown of Sunday’s game in Atlanta.

Quarterback Desmond Ridder tried a pass to running back Bijan Robinson on the first Falcons play after a Bradley Pinion punt in the final minute of the first quarter, but Bucs cornerback Carlton Davis jumped the route and picked up his second interception of the season. Davis got up and ran for a touchdown before officials ruled that he had been touched by Robinson on his way to the ground at the Falcons’ 8-yard-line.

The quarter ended after running back Rachaad White ran for six yards and the second quarter began with quarterback Baker Mayfield running for a touchdown. The extra point put the Bucs up 10-3.

Mayfield is 4-of-6 for 27 yards and Ridder was 7-of-8 for 50 yards while driving the Falcons for a field goal on their first possession. The misfire on the second drive means he and the Falcons have work to do to get in front before halftime. They may have to do it without left tackle Jake Matthews (knee) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (ankle) as both have left with injuries and are called questionable to return.