Carson Wentz fully participates in Vikings practice, J.J. McCarthy limited

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell didn’t offer much of a hint on Wednesday about which way the Vikings will go at quarterback against the Eagles in Week 7, but their injury report offered a bit of one.

Carson Wentz was listed as a full participant at practice while J.J. McCarthy remained limited with an ankle injury. Wentz injured his shoulder in the Vikings’ Week 5 win over the Browns in London. The team had a bye in Week 7.

The team will have two more days of practice before making injury designations for Sunday, but Wentz’s ability to practice without limitations suggests he’s closer to getting the nod against his first NFL team.

Defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (hip), left guard Donovan Jackson (wrist), right tackle Brian O’Neill (knee), and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) joined McCarthy as limited participants. Linebacker Tyler Batty (knee), linebacker Blake Cashman (hamstring), and center Michael Jurgens (hamstring) were listed as full participants.