Kevin O’Connell remains mum on starting QB for Sunday vs. Eagles

On Monday, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell had nothing to say about the identity of his starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Eagles. On Wednesday, O’Connell was asked again where things stand.

“They stand in the same place they did Monday, when I answered that question,” O’Connell said.

Still, it’s clear that J.J. McCarthy is doing more work as he recovers from a high ankle sprain suffered in Week 2. O’Connell said that both Carson Wentz and McCarthy “will get reps” this week.

As to McCarthy, O’Connell said, “I think the big thing is just getting him back on the grass in uniform practicing. Getting real live reps of a pass rush and, you know, taking drops and applying some of the things that he’s worked really hard on as of late as he’s kind of gotten to that phase of his rehab, applying it, and then when he does that, you know, instant dialogue about what he’s able to do and what it felt like and, ‘Hey, let’s log that away.’ And then if he doesn’t, the same thing. It’s, you know, it’s going to be — I’m having a blast kind of coaching him. It started kind of last week when he was able to really start ramping up a little bit as he gets there and, you know, that one-on-one work, and then obviously the work he does with [quarterbacks coach] Josh [McCown] and [assistant quarterbacks coach] Jordan [Traylor] is going to be critical.”

O’Connell also agreed that his time spent during the bye week with McCarthy “did feel like” the most one-on-one work O’Connell has done with the second-year quarterback. O’Connell said that he hopes to do more of that as the head coach balances the various requirements of running the entire team.

Previously, O’Connell made it clear that McCarthy won’t play until he’s fully healthy and able to fully prepare. If both quarterbacks will be getting first-team reps in advance of Sunday’s game against the Eagles, neither will be as prepared as they could be.

The other consideration, in our view, is the locker room. Specifically, the most important non-quarterback in the locker room. Receiver Justin Jefferson had a pair of 120-plus-yard games in Europe with Wentz. Jefferson may prefer to keep the Wentz Wagon rolling.

Ultimately, the Vikings may have to balance short-term winning vs. long-term development of a potential franchise quarterback. If the goal is to beat Philly and move to 4-2, the best play could be to keep playing Wentz.